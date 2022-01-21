Share your concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour with police officers in Brinsley
Brinsley residents are being given the chance to share their concerns about crime and anti-social behaviour with their local police officers this weekend.
The next police beat surgery will be held in Brinsley Parish Hall car park on Saturday, January 22.
Officers from the local beat team will be available to chat with from 3pm.
Beat surgeries are aimed at providing the local community the opportunity to speak to your local beat officers about any concerns you may have about crime and antisocial behaviour in your area.
However, should you have any concerns and feel that you would like to speak to the police in confidence, contact them directly on 101.
Alternatively if you would like to report any incident anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.