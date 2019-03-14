Shady Lane property in Southwell entered by two fake water engineers

The house of an elderly Southwell resident has been entered and burgled by two men pretending to be water engineers.

The incident happened on Shady Lane at about 9.30am on March 12 when two males, impersonating the engineers, falsely gained access to the victim’s home before stealing a large safe.

Church Street, Southwell.

The two men then made their way down Shady Lane and towards Church Street.

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for anybody with information to come forward.

A spokesman for the police said: “A property on Shady Lane, Southwell, has been entered at 9.30am this morning (March 12) by two males impersonating water engineers.

“Unfortunately the victim is quite elderly and vulnerable.

“They have taken quite a large metal safe from the property and put it inside a wheelbarrow from the victims garden.

“They have then made there way down Shady Lane towards Easthorpe and Church Street.

“Although it was rainy heavily at the time, did anyone notice this happening?

“Did you see them place the safe inside a vehicle? If so please call 101 with any information.”

You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

