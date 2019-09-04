Seven-year-old Bolsover boy commended for actions at scene of crash in Nottinghamshire

A seven-year-old Bolsover boy who helped police at the scene of a crash in Nottinghamshire has been commended for his actions.

After a motorcyclist had collided with a tree on the A632 at Nether Langwith in July, Rufus Fuller and his grandfather put on their hi-vis jackets and directed traffic until the police arrived.

The air ambulance was also in attendance as the motorcyclist suffered life-altering injuries.

Rufus was praised by many on the scene for the care he showed by wanting to get involved in such a calm manner.

His actions were further rewarded today when Nottinghamshire Police’s Chief Constable, Craig Guildford, presented him with a certificate of appreciation at the force’s Sherwood Lodge Headquarters.

Chief Constable Craig Guildford said: “The support of the public we serve is absolutely vital to so much of our work and this is an outstanding example of the importance of how people of all ages play their helping part to keep Nottinghamshire safe, as part of our everyday work.

“This recognition is just a small token of Nottinghamshire Police’s appreciation for Rufus’ willingness to help at the scene, for the care and kindness he has shown and I would like to thank Rufus and his family once again for their support.”

Andy Fuller, Rufus’ father, added: “I’ve always been proud of Rufus but hearing of his reaction, his concern for the person involved and him getting involved with his granddad fills me with pride.

“Rufus has always been a caring and considerate young man and it was no surprise to me when I heard of his actions.”

Rufus was also given a tour of Force Headquarters and had the chance to meet some of the police dogs.