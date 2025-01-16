Selston man prosecuted for using illegal crayfish traps

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Environment Agency has successfully prosecuted a Selston man for illegally fishing for crayfish on the River Derwent.

On January 13, Armands Rukmanis, aged 36, of Rawson Street, Selston, pleaded guilty at Derby Magistrates’ Court to the offence committed near Beeley, Derbyshire, on July 13, 2023.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay costs of £300.

The court was told that Rukmanis was stopped by a riverkeeper who recognised him previously for setting crayfish traps.

Derbyshire Police also attended and Rukmanis, having initially said he had not started to set crayfish traps, admitted he had already set eight traps.

He confirmed that he knew that this activity was illegal, stating he had a licence for another location.

The traps were seized by the police.

The Environment Agency regulates crayfish fishing to protect native white clawed crayfish.

Licences can be granted for commercial reasons, fisheries management and scientific research.

Commercial trapping of crayfish for human consumption is not permitted because it can cause the spread of a disease known as the crayfish plague from invasive signal crayfish which is fatal to native white claw crayfish.

Trapping also results in an increase in the population of signal crayfish, because it removes the larger crayfish which naturally predate on the smaller ones.

An Environment Agency spokesperson, said: “This case shows how seriously the courts take these offences and we hope the penalty will act as a deterrent to anyone thinking of fishing for crayfish.

“Anyone wanting to fish for crayfish must apply for a permit first.

“Fishing illegally can incur an unlimited fine and offenders can also have their fishing equipment seized.”