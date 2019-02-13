Selston man harassed his ex girlfriend by bombarding her with text messages, court hears

A Selston man who harassed his ex girlfriend and threatened to kill himself was ‘unable to cope with the relationship breakdown’.

Adam Froggett, aged 30, of Holly Hill Road, Selston, pleased guilty to harassment of his ex - girlfriend at Mansfield Magistrates court on today (Wednesday February 13).

Mansfield Magistrates Court heard that Froggett had been in a relationship with the victim for three and a half years.

After the relationship broke down, Froggett ‘bombarded’ the victim with text messages, which culminated in him going to her address and threatening to kill himself.

The pair had remained amicable after the victim’s friend borrowed Froggetts car.

And after hearing that Froggett would be alone for Christmas, the victim invited him to spend the day with her, so he would have some company.

However,on Christmas Day he checked through her phone and read her messages.

He then began to make threats by saying he would hurt himself.

After this incident, Froggett began following his victim, screen-shotting pictures of her messages and demanding to know what she was doing.

By January 12, the victim was being ‘bombarded’ with messages from Froggett, saying he was going to hurt himself.

On January 15, Frogett had contacted her further, pushing a note through her letterbox saying he would stop the abusive behaviour.

The victim asked what he was doing, and he replied that he was giving her a key to her property back, although the victim stated she had never given him a key.

Froggett then began ‘banging and shouting’ outside the house, the inquest heard.

A probation officer then read out a statement to the court, after assessing Froggett, which said “After the death of a family friend and a gambling addiction, he began to bombard the victim with messages.

“Froggett is ashamed of his actions, and was unable to cope with the relationship breakdown.”

Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “I give you credit for admitting guilt.

“You are a man of good character.

“But ou must get the message - this lady has moved on with her life, and if that involves new relationships not involving you, ou must accept that.

“You have behaved in an unacceptable manner.”

Froggett was sentenced to an 18 month community order and attend a building better relationships programme and ordered to pay a £50 fine, costs of £85, and a victim surcharge of £85.

A three year restraining order was made.