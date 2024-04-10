Selston man caused devastating brain injury to friend with a single punch

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gavin Sunderland fell out with his pal while playing pool in the Half Moon pub and they began shoving each other in the early hours of March 26, last year, said prosecutor Thomas Welshman.

Sunderland hit his victim so hard he broke his nose and he banged his head when he fell to the pavement. He was taken to the Queen's Medical Centre where he received four days of treatment for a deep brain injury.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

“It is hoped he will make a full recovery but there are concerns he will suffer long-term consequences,” said Recorder Stuart Sprawson.

Nottingham Crown Court.

He said Sunderland’s victim is “no longer able to fulfil a proper family life” and can't be the father he was to his young children.

“His family have watched him deteriorate and his character change,” he told the defendant.

“That is his life for the foreseeable future and you are responsible for it.

"He will continue to suffer in the ways outlined and we all hope he will regain as much as he has lost.

“No sentence I can impose will ever restore that and you must live with that on your conscience for the rest of your life. This has had a devastating impact on your friend.”

James Ball, mitigating, said the offence was “completely out of character” and there was a realistic prospect of rehabilitation.

“If he is sentenced to immediate custody he will lose his home and this affect his wife. He has cut out alcohol which is one of the contributing factors.

“This is the first time he has come before the courts. He will bear the burden of this conviction and it will have an impact on him.”

Sunderland, aged 29, of Friars Close, Selston, admitted grievous bodily harm when he appeared at the magistrates court on September 19, last year.

He received a 12-month community order with a curfew from 7pm to 7am. He was ordered to pay £5,000 compensation and £340 costs as well as a victim surcharge.