'Selfish' A38 van driver clocked using phone twice in one day

A van driver on the A38 has been branded "selfish" by police after being caught on his phone twice in one day.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit‏ first stopped the driver on the northbound carriageway of the A38 at 8.30am, yesterday, after seen using his phone.

The van the man was driving.

He was then spotted doing it again on the southbound carriageway of the A38 at 2pm.

A Roads Policing Unit spokesman said: "Selfish behaviour ingrained in some.

"Like this chap who’s clocked up 12 points in a day.

"He now has to explain to his boss that in a few weeks he’ll be disqualified from driving."