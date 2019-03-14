See pictures of police car after it collided with a car in Kirkby

Striking images show the state of a police car after it collided with another vehicle and a wall in Kirkby.

The emergency car collided with an oncoming vehicle on the junction of Victoria Road and Sutton Road while on its way to an incident.

Both vehicles were damaged however a police spokesman confirmed that nobody was injured and that the prior emergency incident was attended promptly.

It is now being investigated by police.

The police spokesman said: “A police car was involved in a collision with another vehicle at the junction between Victoria Road and Sutton Road at around 4.35pm yesterday.

“The officer involved was attending an emergency incident when the collision occurred. No one was injured in the collision and the emergency was attended promptly.

“As with any road collision the matter is being investigated.”

