Security to be stepped up on Robin Hood Line after cable thefts cause disruption

Services were severely disrupted for several hours on Monday (June 28) after thieves stole 88 metres of cabling near Nottingham train station.

Two trains were cancelled and three others were either diverted or were unable to stop at several stations along the line while engineers carried out work to replace the cables.

The theft happened just days after a similar offence seven days earlier on Monday, June 21.

Trains were unable to call at stations along the Robin Hood Line in Nottinghamshire on Monday.

Now Network Rail says it will be stepping up operations with British Transport Police to put a stop to the thefts and to find those responsible.

Steve Hopkinson, East Midlands operations director for Network Rail, said: “These cables supply power for the signals which act as traffic lights for our railway.

"When the cables are cut, the signals turn to black or danger to stop all train movements in the area and keep everyone safe.

"We work to get systems repaired and trains moving as quickly as possible but these incidents can cause significant disruption to passengers and essential freight deliveries.

“We work very closely with British Transport Police and we have arranged extra security patrols in this area.

"We also regularly use covert CCTV and other technology to track down the thieves and protect our railway.”