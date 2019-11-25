Second man arrested after an armed raid on a Huthwaite pub

A second man has been arrested after an armed raid on a Huthwaite pub

Nottinghamshire Police were called just before 6.45am on Saturday November 24 to a report that two men had entered The Woodend pub on Chesterfield Road in Huthwaite with a firearm and assaulted a member of the pub’s cleaning staff.

It was reported that two bottles of spirits and a charity collection box were stolen in the incident.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of robbery.

The arrest took place after police were called to Tadburn Drive Mansfield after reports of an armed man.

A 29-year-old man had previously been arrested and remains in police custody.

If you saw what happened, you should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 195 of 23 November 2019.