Second arrest made in connection with animal cruelty

A second arrest has been made in connection with animal cruelty after a dog was found drowning in a Nottinghamshire river.

Nottinghamshire Police said a 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of animal cruelty offences, about two hours after a 31-year-old woman was arrested for the same offence.

The Belgian Shepherd, whose registered microchip name is Bella, was spotted struggling in the River Trent before being rescued by a woman near Long Lane, Farndon at around 8.45am on Monday (January 6).

Nottinghamshire Police said the dog is now recovering at a local vet and has been eating.

"The dog is still being looked after," said the police.

The poor dog had a carrier bag containing a large rock tied to her lead when she was found.

She has been taken by Nottinghamshire Police to a local vet where she is now receiving care.

Describing the act as "evil and nasty", PC Adam Pace of Nottinghamshire Police said they are making every effort to find out who is responsible.

“We are lucky that the kind member of the public found and rescued her.”

The force is working with the RSPCA and are conducting microchip enquiries.

The dog's name was recorded in 2010 as Bella on her microchip but it is possible she may be known by another name if her owner has changed since then.

If anyone recognises her and known who owns her call 101, quoting incident number 103 of January 6.