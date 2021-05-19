Search goes on in Mansfield and Ashfield for missing bulldog Sasha

Chad reported last month how Sasha had vanished from the back garden of a property in Ilkeston last September and is thought to be in Mansfield, Sutton or Skegby.

Sasha, who is an adult female ‘blue’ Olde English bulldog, is micro-chipped and is described as black with a white flash on her head, has a pinky-white patch on the side of her face and a white body.

Now Tracey Sterry, 55, who issued the initial appeal to find her son Adrian’s pet, has revealed how helpers have sifted through shops’ CCTV for footage of any sightings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Missing Sasha is thought to be in Mansfield and Ashfield.

“We’re concerned she’s been moved to a breeder,” she said. “Anyone who has these type of dogs knows they need specialist vet help to have puppies. We’ve trawled shops in the Mansfield area to ask to see CCTV in case she might have been walked past camera.

"Someone must have seen her. She’s distinctive. I know people think it’s just a dog, but she has a heartbeat and she breathes – she hasn’t got a voice, we are her voice.”

A Derbyshire police spokesman told Chad enquiries were continuing into the dog’s disappearance and ‘information has been passed to the force about Sasha's current whereabouts’ which is being followed up by officers.

Anyone who may have seen Sasha, or knows of her whereabouts, should contact Derbyshire police on 101, quoting reference number 20*506039.