Safeguarding bosses to publish serious case review after Amber Peat inquest

Safeguarding bosses will publish a serious case view following the inquest of Amber Peat.

Amber, aged 13, died shortly after 17.50pm on Saturday, May 13, 2015 inside a hedgerow off Westfield Lane, Mansfield, as a result of hanging.

Amber had made her way directly inside the hedgerow after leaving her home address following an argument with her family.

Assistant coroner Laurinder Bower said she could not be sure if Amber intended to kill herself after she crept into bushes after going missing from home and hanged herself. She concluded following the four week inquest into the death of the teen.

Miss Bower also said that social services missed "at least 11 opportunities" to intervene in Amber's life.

Inquest into Amber Peat is a damning indictment of agencies charged with safeguarding children says coroner

Chris Few, the Independent Chair of the Nottinghamshire Safeguarding Children Board, which aims to support and enable organisations and agencies to work together to safeguard and promote the welfare of children.

He said: “The death of Amber was tragic and our thoughts are with everyone who knew her.

“We owe it to Amber to learn from what happened and Nottinghamshire Safeguarding Children Board commissioned a serious case review to examine what could be learnt that

would lead to improvements in the protection of children.

“Before we publish the serious case review, it is important for all those involved to take some time to reflect on and consider the Coroner’s findings and to identify whether there is any further action needed.”