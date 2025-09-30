A “sadistic” Sutton rapist who was armed with a knife when he brutally assaulted and repeatedly raped a woman after trapping her in her own bedroom “did everything he could to humiliate and degrade her,” a court has heard.

Ionel-Alexandru Paicu was high on drink and drugs when he attacked the woman on January 1 this year, Catherine Picardo, prosecuting, told Nottingham Crown Court.

He repeatedly hit her in the face with a series of slaps and backhand strikes that left “lots of bruises” before threatening her with a kitchen knife and forcing her to strip naked.

Paicu “effectively” trapped the woman in her own bedroom before raping her, the court heard.

Ionel-Alexandru Paicu. (Picture: Nottinghamshire Police.)

His victim’s statement referred to her anxiety when she leaves the house and how she is in fear of seeing the defendant again.

Mark Knowles, mitigating, said Paicu is 24-years-old and of previous good character

“Everything went wrong,” he said. “He had never drunk as much as that before. He knows he has got to live with the situation and knows he is responsible.

“All I can ask is My Lady to reflect on the positive aspects of this defendant.”

He said it was “a continuous event” which happened in one evening, and expects the defendant “will be deported at some point.”

On Tuesday Judge Nirmal Shant KC told Paicu: “You did everything you could that evening to humiliate and degrade her.

“You have left her afraid of the future. What you did that evening and night has left a profound effect on her.

"The starting point is 12 years. There were different kinds of rape, albeit in one incident. It is, in my judgment, a case where sadistic conduct was involved."

Paicu, who listened to the hearing via a Romanian interpreter, admitted making threats with a bladed article, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, false imprisonment, three counts of rape, and one of penetrative sexual assault, on the day of his trial.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison. He will be subject to notification provisions on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

A restraining order banning him from all contact with the complainant was also made.