Rowdy Mansfield boozer fined for telling officer: 'No one likes you because you're a cop'

Mansfield Magistrates’ Court heard Adam Doo told the same officer: “I have got more respect for delivery drivers.”

The incident happened on West Gate, in Mansfield town centre, on June 11, at about 8.45pm, and Doo was warned to leave the area, at 8.45pm.

However, Pardeep Kalyan, prosecuting, said that 10 minutes later the officer spotted Doo, aged 30, shouting and arguing with security staff outside McDonald's on West Gate.

West Gate, Mansfield town centre.

Doo was arrested and magistrates in Mansfield heard the offence put him in breach of two community orders.

Doo, aged 30, of no fixed address, admitted the offence in court.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Doo was complying well with probation officers, but had a ‘significant amount of outstanding debts’.