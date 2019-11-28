Rogue roofers who cold call in the Mansfield area are overcharging warns council

Residents have been warned not to set on roofing contractors who visit door to door.

Nottinghamshire County Council trading Standards Officer Sharon May said: “We have had reports of two men going door to door advising people of issues with their roofs and offering to fix them.

Roofer

“When they are on the roof, they find other problems and the costs escalate.

“Trading Standards never recommend employing a trader based on a cold call.

“If you are considering having work carried out on your property or garden make sure that you get three quotes from reputable traders.”

To find local traders who have been approved by Nottinghamshire County Council Trading Standards, visit www.checkatrade.com or contact the Citizens Advice Consumer Service for advice on 03454 04 05 06.

