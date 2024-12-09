Rogue roofer who 'cold called' Ashfield customers jailed for flouting court order

A rogue trader has been returned to jail after flouting a court order designed to protect unsuspecting homeowners.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

George Humberstone, aged 41, was jailed in 2016 after fleecing a pensioner out of nearly £40,000 for overpriced roofing work.

Whilst in jail he was convicted of several more similar offences committed in North Yorkshire between 2014 and 2016.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In 2018 Humberstone was issued with a community behaviour order banning him from carrying out such work in the future.

George Humberstone. Image: Nottinghamshire Police.

The order covered building works, repairs and maintenance in all but unoccupied new build properties and was put in place for ten years.

Nottinghamshire Police became aware of two incidents in Huthwaite and Sutton in March and June 2022 where Humberstone cold called customers and convinced them of the need for roofing repairs.

On the first occasion he was one of two men to cold call an elderly lady and offer to complete repairs for £480 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After stripping off the roof they asked for another £2,500, followed by another £1,125 as the job neared completion.

After growing suspicious of Humberstone the victim searched his name on the internet and became aware of this criminal past.

A second victim was approached in a similar way on 23 June 2022 and paid £550 up front.

Police were called by the woman’s bank as she attempted to transfer a further £5,500 for the work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humberstone, of Shaw Lane, Litchfield, later pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court on Wednesday he was jailed for two years.

Detective Constable Chantelle Rose, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “As a rogue trader who deliberately targets elderly and vulnerable people, it is perhaps not surprising that this man would choose to flout a court order in this way.

“However, as he has just found out to this cost, these orders do have teeth and the courts take a very dim view of those who think they can be ignored in this way.

“Humberstone is clearly a financial threat to older homeowners and I am pleased he has been returned to jail.”