Robbery appeal after car taken and pensioner left with serious injuries in daylight incident in Mansfield

Detectives investigating a robbery that left a 76-year-old man with serious injuries are appealing for information.

A passing member of the public found the man lying on the floor after he’d reportedly been mugged and had his car stolen.

The victim was discovered in a service area across the road from Tansley Heath, Mansfield, around 12.30pm on 18 June.

Emergency services were then notified and he was rushed to hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

The victim’s vehicle was later located and recovered around half a mile away from where he was found.

Police have been following several lines of inquiry since the incident happened and are currently working to the theory that the man was robbed.

With that in mind, detectives are now appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen what happened to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Gemma Patterson, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “A man in his seventies was found lying in the road with very serious injuries and his car missing, so it’s clear something happened.

“We’re determined to discover who or what was responsible for him being left in this state, so that we can get some justice for the victim and his family.

“While his vehicle was ultimately discovered around half a mile away sometime after, we’re currently working to the theory that it was taken during a robbery.

“That is clearly a very serious offence, so we’re asking for anyone who saw what happened or has any information to please share it with us, so that we can take action.

“This will have taken place in the middle of the day, so would’ve been clear for anyone passing by to see, while it could also have been caught on dash-cam.

“As such, we’d ask that anyone who drove through the area at this time to please review any footage they have and contact us.”

A picture of the black Vauxhall Mokka taken during the incident is being shared as part of the appeal to help jog the memory of any potential witnesses.

Police also want to hear from anyone who drove through the area around midday on 18 June and may have inadvertently captured evidence on their dash-cam.

Contact police on 101, quoting incident 262 of 18 June 2025, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.