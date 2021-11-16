Detectives are carrying out enquiries, including checking CCTV footage, and urging members of the public who were in the area around the time and who may have information to come forward.

The robbery happened at the Ladbrokes in Mansfield Road, Sutton, at around 8.15pm on Monday, November 15.

The suspect, who was wearing a face covering, is white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build and aged in his late twenties to early thirties. He was wearing dark clothing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police are appealing for information

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: "Thankfully the staff members were not hurt but this would have been a terrifying ordeal for them which has left them feeling very shaken.

"We are conducting a number of lines of inquiry to trace the man responsible. I would ask anyone with any information which could assist us with our enquiries to get in touch with us.

“We would particularly like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash-cam footage of the suspect arriving at or leaving the scene or anyone who believes that they may know who he is.”

If you saw anything or have any information that could aid our officers in their investigation, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 737 of 15 November 2021, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.