Road rage victim's windscreen smashed with hammer during roadside incident in Ashfield

It was reported the offender swore at the man in his 60s while arguing about the highway code.

Officers say he then hit the car with the tool several times causing significant damage.

It is believed the argument was sparked after one of the vehicles cut up the other and blocked him from getting into the lane to come off the motorway.

A road rage victim was threatened with a hammer before having his windscreen smashed. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Following the confrontation, the victim was shaken and retreated behind his vehicle to protect himself.

A witness called Nottinghamshire Police having seen what happened off junction 28 on the M1 and officers were instantly dispatched to Lowmoor Road in Kirkby at around 4.30pm on Wednesday.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage, making threats to kill and possession of an offensive weapon. He has since been released under investigation.

PC Scott Kerr said: "This must have been a scary experience for the victim who thankfully was unscathed following the incident.

“These kind of road rage incidents are rare but they can be incredibly serious.

“We ask drivers to remain calm in these situations, not retaliate and never to get out of the car to speak to the other driver. Instead, please take down the details and report it to us on 101.

“Drivers also need to remember that they are often being caught on camera thanks to the increase in dashcam users and CCTV cameras amongst other methods."

Anyone with information should contact police on 101 quoting incident 545 of 12 May 2021.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.