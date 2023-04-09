Road crime team seize guns near Sutton as 15 arrests chalked up in a week

Nottinghamshire Police’s road crime team is focused on crime prevention and tracking suspects who use vehicles to commit offences such as vehicle and fuel thefts, using false number plates and cash machine thefts – as well as supporting other force teams with investigations.

The unit, part of the force’s operational support department includes advanced drivers who specialise in tactical pursuit and containment.

Recent successes include:

Nottinghamshire Police's road crime team have been busy.

A pick-up truck, potentially on cloned plates, was spotted on the A38 in Sutton, on the night of March 30. It was followed onto the M1 southbound before officers boxed it in to prevent a pursuit. Three guns and ammunition found within the vehicle were seized and two suspects, aged 22 and 32, were arrested on suspicion of possession of a firearm, theft of a motor vehicle and dangerous driving;

A suspected stolen van believed to have been involved in the theft of another van, was spotted in the Giltbrook area on March 31, at about 8.40pm. The van – later confirmed as having been stolen on March 21 – was on the wrong side of the road and travelling at excess speed. The driver then did a U-turn and drove back onto the roundabout, heading towards the A610. Despite the wet conditions, the van continued to be driven dangerously. Officers worked together to bring the van to a stop by making tactical contact. Three men, aged 28, 29 and 46, were arrested on suspicion of theft of a motor vehicle and driving-related offences;

A 38-year-old man, wanted on recall to prison, was arrested by a team member on March 27, after being spotted on High Street, Hucknall.

Sergeant Neil Haynes, of the team, said: “Our priority as a team is to keep people safe and catch criminals using vehicle interventions.

“As well as these arrests, team members used appropriate tactics to prevent at least three vehicle pursuits within the last week, mitigating risk to public safety.