ROAD CLOSURE - Injured man found lying on the side of the road in Mansfield

A man has been found injured lying on the side of the road in Mansfield.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information after receiving the report of the injured man who was found in Derby Road, Mansfield, at 7.07am this morning (Sunday, January, 27).

The man was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries which are currently not believed to be life-threatening. Officers are investigating the circumstances around how he sustained his injuries.

Derby Road remains closed this morning while police continue with enquiries.

A police spokesman said: "Anyone who saw what happened to the man or who has any information which could help with our enquiries is urged to call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 207 of 27 January 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."