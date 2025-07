A road closure will be in place for several hours on the A60 after a man was seriously injured.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The A60 has been closed between Redhill roundabout and the Ram Inn in Mansfield Road due to an incident this morning (July 1).

A man has been seriously injured at the footbridge between the two locations and taken to hospital.

The road is expected to be closed in both directions for several hours and motorists are urged to use alternative routes.