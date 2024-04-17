‘Ridiculous’ Rainworth man drove off in someone else’s car after finding key in the street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Richard Stirland unlocked a white Masda and drove off before collecting some friends on March 29, said prosecutor Lucy Woodcock.

But he was confronted by the vehicle's owner's partner at the end of Thoresby Road.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for four offences “of some age”.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Stirland told magistrates: "I just had too much to drink and it was a ridiculous thing to do. It was just stupid."

The 39-year-old, of Southwell Road East, Rainworth, admitted taking a vehicle without the owner's consent, and driving without a licence or insurance, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Tuesday.