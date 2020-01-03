Revealed - the 10 most dangerous streets in Mansfield town centre
The latest police statistics have been released – and they reveal the most crime-hit streets in Mansfield town centre.
According to police.uk, 261 crimes were recorded in the Mansfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019.
1. The Broadway
There were 27 crimes recorded on or near The Broadway in November 2019.
2. Clerkson's Alley
There were 15 crimes recorded on or near Clerkson's Alley in November 2019.
3. Fuller Close
There were seven crimes recorded on or near Fuller Close in November 2019.
4. Market House Place
There were six crimes recorded on or near Market House Place in November 2019.
