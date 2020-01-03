Police insist they are working to tackle crime.

Revealed - the 10 most dangerous streets in Mansfield town centre

The latest police statistics have been released – and they reveal the most crime-hit streets in Mansfield town centre.

According to police.uk, 261 crimes were recorded in the Mansfield Town Centre policing area in November 2019.

1. The Broadway

2. Clerkson's Alley

3. Fuller Close

4. Market House Place

