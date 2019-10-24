Retford timber thief's regret at stealing from boss

A man who stole £1,000 timber from his boss in Retford told magistrates "I know I have done wrong."

Richard Mather and another man arrived at a building site, owned by Harron Homes, on London Road, at 10.45am, on Sunday, August 11, said prosecutor Robert Carr.

CCTV showed Mather passing pieces of wood through the railings, which were loaded into the van, and he was later identified by his employer, and dismissed.

"He told police officers he had offered to obtain the timber for a friend, but declined to identify him," Mr Carr said.

Mather, who represented himself, said he had the keys because he was a site supervisor, and worked for S&S Groundworks at the time.

"I totally regret what I have done," he said. "I have offered to bring the timber back. I know I have done wrong

Mather, 44, of Edensor Road, Sheffield, admitted theft by employee, when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday.

He was fined £246, and ordered to pay £1,000 compensation.

