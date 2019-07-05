Retford man was over the limit when he collected his pal

A young Retford man was caught over the limit when he drove to collect a pal in the early hours of the morning, magistrates heard.

Jack Bingley's grey Peugeot 207 was seen swerving on Moorgate, and police stopped him on Rectory Road, at 3.10am, on May 27.

A test revealed he had 47 mcgs of alcohol in 100 mls of breath, when the legal limit is 35 mcgs.

Bingley, who has no previous convictions, said: "I had gone home after a night out and got some sleep. I received a phone call from a friend to pick them up. I felt all right.

"I made a mistake. It was a bit stupid of me."

Bingley, 21, of The Glebe, admitted drink driving when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Friday.

He was fined £215, with £85 costs and a £30 government surcharge.

He was banned for 14 months, but was offered a drink driver's rehabilitation course, which will reduce the disqualification by 107 days if completed before March 19, 2020.

