Restorative justice allows victims the chance to obtain answers following a crime to help set their mind at ease or at least understand the motivation of the perpetrator.

It does this by allowing victims to communicate with the perpetrator in a way they are comfortable with, and receive an explanation, an apology or other forms of reparation.

The process also enables perpetrators to understand the real-life impact their crime has had and can change their behaviour as a result.

Cherry Triston, Remedi manager, left, with Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner. (Photo by: The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire)

The Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire has teamed up with Nottinghamshire Probation Service to co-commission a new contract to deliver an enhanced offer until March 2027, under the banner of Restorative Nottinghamshire.

Remedi, a national restorative justice specialist, has been awarded the contract following a competitive tendering process and has been tasked with proactively contacting victims of crime to offer restorative justice services and to increase the take-up, from 1 October 2023.

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire commissioner, said: “Many victims of crime are left with lots of unanswered questions and without the answers, the fear, anxiety and hurt victims feel can remain long after the incident happened.

“We have heard from victims of burglary for example, who say, as well as the initial trauma of having their private space invaded, they are left wondering whether they were targeted specifically, and if the perpetrator was watching their property over a number of days before carrying it out, which was unnerving.

“When they spoke to the perpetrator, they found out it was just they were walking past and a window was open. Being able to ask those unanswered questions helped them reduce their anxiety and gain closure.

“Victims of crime deserve the best possible support service and I believe the enhanced Restorative Nottinghamshire service gives an extra level of help for those who have been impacted by crime.”

The OPCC also commissions Notts Victim CARE which offers victims of crime free practical and emotional support – whether they are affected directly or indirectly by crime.

Previously, restorative justice was also offered within the Notts Victim CARE service. but they have now been separated as part of a move to simplify them for the public and increase take-up.

Nicola Bancroft, Remedi assistant director, said: “Remedi is delighted to be delivering the Restorative Nottinghamshire Service from October 1.

“We have been delivering Restorative Justice since 1996 and have seen multiple examples of how Restorative Justice can change people's lives for the better.

“We are really looking forward to working with our partners and the wider community to provide a quality, safe Restorative Justice service, which will provide more opportunities for engagement and greater accessibility.”

Martin Davies, East Midlands regional Probation director, said: “Restorative Justice puts victims front and centre and empowers them to talk openly about the impact the crime has had on their lives.