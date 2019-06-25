Restoration work on derelict Sutton building delayed as vandals crack windows

The team behind a project which is restoring the derelict DSS building in Sutton have appealed for support after the site’s windows were smashed by vandals.

The former pensions building, on High Pavement, is being renovated into the Flare clothing firm in an investment which has been praised by Ashfield District Council.

The damage to the windows.

The building has been derelict for about 15 years but is being given a new lease of life through the firm, but on Sunday, June 23, its windows were smashed by vandals.

John Brame, who is running the project, posted pictures on social media and has appealed for anyone who may know anything about the incident to support them.

He says it is “frustrating and disappointing”.

The post said: “The old DSS building on High Pavement that we are developing and refurbishing has had a number of our new windows broken.

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, council leader, with project manager John Brame outside the building.

“These will require replacement windows being paid for which is frustrating and disappointing.

“It looks like pellets or stones are the cause but whatever was used was thrown or fired with some force.

“If anyone has seen anything over the weekend please let me know and if anyone sees anything I’d be grateful if they could notify me.

“We hope the work done so far on the building is liked and welcomed everyone.”

Councillor Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield District Council leader, praised Mr Brame’s project and said the council “will not let yobs wreck it”.

He said: “I’m disappointed that this project has suffered from such serious anti-social behaviour.

“We are checking CCTV in the area to try and identify culprits, working with community protection officers.

“I have spoken to John and offered our full support. We will not let yobs wreck it.”