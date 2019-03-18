Residents 'terrified' after gun fired on a Ashfield terrace street - leaving a pigeon bleeding in the street

Residents have been left "terrified" after a gun was fired on a terrace street in Ashfield - hitting a pigeon.

The incident reportedly happened on New Street, Huthwaite,

New Street.

Safer Huthwaite, a community group which aims to make the area safer reported: "I heard gun shots the next minute a pigeon was rolling down a roof. It was pouring with blood.

"A neighbour came out and he said kindest thing is to break it's neck. The poor little thing.

"What concerned me is that there were young girls on the street looking terrified.

"Thank you to the young gentleman that took the bird and dispatched it and got the girls away to shield them from the horror of it.

"Who the hell thinks it’s ok to do this?"

Nottinghamshire Police has been contacted for a statement.