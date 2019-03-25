Residents 'not surprised' at stabbing in Ironville

Ironville residents have said they are 'not surprised' after a man was stabbed in their village.

A 34-year-old man has been charged and remanded in custody after an alleged incident at Victoria Street on March 24, which resulted in 20-year-old man being hospitalised.

Victoria Street, Ironville.

Richard Hodgkinson of Sedgwick Street, Jacksdale, has been charged with wounding with intent, possessing a knife in a public place and criminal damage.

Residents who live on streets near to where the stabbing took place have said they are "not surprised" at the incident because of the "ruthless" levels of anti-social behaviour.

Robert Warren, 24, said: "It's not really a shock because it's been bad around here recently, our window has been smashed randomly and there's a lot of activity.

"We have considered moving to anywhere but Ironville to get away."

Tommy James, 27, added: "I'm not surprised about the incident at all and to be honest it's pathetic.

"It's getting a bit ruthless around here and it's because there's nothing for people to do - all we've got is a park for children to play on and nothing else for the teenagers or youngsters to do.

"They start acting bad from that age."



However Lillian Rodgers, 69, has lived in the area for her whole life and said she has seen nothing like it before.

She said: "It's getting bad around here but I don't let it get to me, if I do I'd just stay at home whittling all the time.

"Don't get me wrong we see a lot of trouble and fighting, however I've lived here all of my life and there's never been a stabbing before."

Police officers received a call from East Midlands Ambulance Service at 3.30am on Sunday, March 24, to report that a man had been assaulted in the Victoria Street area and was now at a house in King William Street.

A police spokesman said: "On arrival at the house officers found a 20-year-old man with stab wounds to his back. He was taken to Queens Medical Centre for treatment to his injuries, which are described as serious and potentially life-changing.

"Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information or CCTV installed in the area."

Please contact Detective Constable Richard Marshall quoting reference number 19*149229.

Richard Hodgkinson was due to appear before Chesterfield Magistrates' Court this morning.