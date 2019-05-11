Resident injured as three burglars enter Warsop property

Nottinghamshire Police are appealing for help after a resident was injured during a Warsop burglary.

Police were called to a property in Clumber Street in the early hours of today (May 11) after reports of the burglary.

Clumber Street, Warsop.

It is understood that three people entered the property and one resident was injured in the incident.

Nottinghamshire Police are asking for anyone with information, or who may have seen or heard anything, to contact them immediately.

A police spokesman said: "We were called to a property on Clumber Street, Warsop in the early hours of Saturday, May 11 following reports of a burglary.

"It's been reported that three people have entered and caused injury to one of the occupants.

"Officers are seeking any witnesses who may have seen or heard anything within the area at this time.

"Please call 101 and quote incident 20 of May 11 with any information."