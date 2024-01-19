Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Tobe Ojukwu, 27, of Froghopper Lane, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, cannabis. He was fined £120 and disqualified from driving for 14 months.

Mamadou Faal, 29, of HMP dovegate, Moreton Lane, Draycott in the Clay, Uttoxeter, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was jailed for 28 days and ordered to pay compensation of £200.

Jack Newcombe, 33, of HMP Lincoln, Greetwell Road, Lincoln, admitted: thefts from a shop. He was jailed for 12 weeks, and was prohibited from entering any co-operative store in nottinghamshire for three years. He was ordered to pay compensation of £566.70.

Kyle Davies, 43, of Bank End Close, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £250 with a £100 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Marcin Piekarczyk, 43, of Linton Close, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 55 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £500 with a £200 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 15 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Leon Nicholls, 21, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker and drunk and disorderly in a public place. He reeceived an 18 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Charles Mcdonagh, 35, of Oxford Road, Ryton-on-Dunsmore, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 26-week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

Kyle Crook, 21, of Robin Hood Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. He was fined £192 with a £77 surcharge and £85 costs.

Connor Buckley, 19, of Commercial Gate, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £40 and ordered to pay a £16 surcharge and £85 costs.

Grant Mansbridge, 31, of Markham Road, Langold, Worksop, admitted: driving with 65 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £1000 with a £400 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

David Mayer, 63, of Bagshaw Street, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 66 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 38 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Daniel Jordan, 38, of Radcliffe Road, West Bridgford, Nottingham, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 22 months. He was fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.

Dena Keeling, 53, of Tideswell Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. She received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for 20 months. She was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Rachel Nussey, 40, of Poplar Grove, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She received a 12-month community order with six rehabilitation days. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Umar Masood, 27, of Oak Tree Road, Sutton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis.He received a 12 month community order with 250 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay costs of £85 and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 34 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Adam Watson, 39, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton, admitted: use threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He was jailed or nine months and banned from the Nag’s Head pub in Sutton for two years.

Karl Herbert, 61, of Sherwood Road, Rainworth, Mansfield, admitted: harassment without violence. He was fined £716 and ordered to pay a £286 surcharge and £85 costs. A restraining order was also imposed.

Marian Ilie, 21, of Orchard Mews, Woodston, Peterborough, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Irina Nicolae, 20, of Orchard Mews, Woodston, Peterborough, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £80 with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Darren Rabbit, 44, of Welbeck Street, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay compensation of £26.83.

Marcus Burdett, 35, of Alder Way, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 60 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with eight rehabiltation days and was ordered to pay £85 costs. He was disqualified for 17 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Maria Calin, 20, of George Arthur Road, Birmingham, admitted: theft from a shop. She was fined £80 with £85 costs.

Aron Johnson, 37, of Garden Avenue, Rainworth, admitted: theft from a vehicle. He was fined £233 with £85 costs and £245 compensation.