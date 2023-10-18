Here are some of the most recent cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court between August 25 and August 31.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Reece Stokes, 19, of Chestnut Grove, Hucknall, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit and without insurance. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £300 with a £120 surcharge and £85 costs.

Caitlin Berry, 18, of Rockford Road, Nottingham, admitted: assault by beating. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £100 compensation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Adam Jackson, 34, of Forest Street, Kirkby, admitted: driving with 56 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Mark Watson, 33, of New Street, Ardsley, Barnsley, admitted: use a handheld mobile phone/device while driving a motor vehicle on a road, driving without insurance and while disqualified. He was jailed for four months and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified from driving for three years.

Ainsley Kirk, 28, of Mill Street, Worksop, admitted: driving with 59 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 15 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

William Shilton, 32, of Mandalay Road, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 99 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £769 with a £308 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne Bayliss, 50, of Hesley Road, Harworth, admitted: possess knife in a public place. She was fined £60 with a £114 surcharge and £85 costs. She received a 12-month community order with 20 rehabilitation days.

Jamie Shead, 33, of Baker Lane, Cuckney, admitted: driving with 94 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £833 with a £333 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Robert Owen, 58, of Walesby Lane, Ollerton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis. He was fined £266 and ordered to pay a £106 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Laura Clowes, 36, of Stewart Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. She received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £40 costs and a £20 surcharge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Yvonne Palmer, 70, of Copsewood, South Normanton, Alfreton, admitted: driving with 97 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was fined £269 with a £108 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 26 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Samantha Hindle, 35, of Orchardside Road, East Markham, Nottinghamshire, admitted: driving with 86 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 25 microgrammes. She was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Jason Bush, 51, of Sawley Drive, Oaktree Estate, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. He was fined £266 with a £106 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mathew Anderson, 33, of Belvoir Street, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage and use threatening/abusive words/behaviour to cause harassment/alarm/distress. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay a £114 surcharge and £85 costs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad