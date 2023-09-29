Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lesley Cox, 70, of James William Turner Avenue, Sutton, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a four month prison sentence, suspended for one year. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mariana-Nicoleta Mircea, 25, of Lime Tree Place, Mansfield, admitted: thefts from a shop. She received a three year conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.

Adam Wormald, 30, of Aspen Close, Walesby, admitted: driving without third party insurance, fraudulently using a registration mark/registration document, driving without due care and attention, carrying dangerous goods and criminal damage. He was fined £960 with compensation of £350, £85 costs and a £384 surcharge. He received nine penalty points on his licence.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Craig Maltby, 38, of Kingfisher Way, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days. He was fined £80, with £54 compensation, and a £32 surcharge.

Mark Harber, 61, of Linnet Drive, Mansfield, admitted: possess knife in a public place. He receved a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jaycie Marshall, 23, of Mattley Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. She was fined £416 with £85 costs and a £166 surcharge. She was disqualified for 14 months.

Alan Parkin, 75, of Midland Terrace, Tibshelf Road, Westhouses, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Steven Moir, 54, of Hemmingfield Crescent, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 150 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Andrew Leivers, 38, of Stephen Road, Newark, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months but a rehabiltation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £115 with £85 costs and a £46 surcharge.

Gabriele Morana, 39, of Parkfield Row, Cross Flatts, Leeds, admitted: driving with 48 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 14 months but a rehabiltation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £120 with £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Stuart beet, 43, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. He received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.