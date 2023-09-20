Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Philip Owen, 31, of Barlestone Road, Bagworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was disqualified for 12 months. The bulk of the defendant's offending was dealt with by a community order at an earlier hearing and the court did not feel that any additional penalty should be imposed.

Anthony Oakden, 33, of Thompson Avenue, Harworth, Doncaster, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £1,000 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £400 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Freddie Green-Wilkinson, 18, of Heathfield Way, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 12 months.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Adam Pearson, 43, of Warmwells Lane, Marehay, Ripley, Derbyshire, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class a - crack cocaine. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Adam Christmas, 30, of Whitegates Way, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place, namely a knuckle duster, and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He received a 12 month community ordered with 40 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jonathan Priest, 34, of Keswick Road, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was fined £400 with a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.

Samuel Jacks, 26, of Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Louise Trow, 44, of Shepherds Avenue, Worksop, admitted: possess knife blade/sharp pointed article in a public place. She received a 12-month prison sentence, suspended for six months. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Kathleen Flynn, 33, of Common Lane, Pleasley Vale, Derbyshire, admitted: driving without third party insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. She was fined £160 with £85 costs and a £64 surcharge. She received six penalty points on her licence.

Craig Cooper-Hook, 42, of Mattley Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance and thefts from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month rehabilitation programme and ten rehabilitation days. He was fined £120 ordered to pay £85 costs. He received six penalty points on her licence.

Dominic Croft, 27, of no fixed address, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12 month community order with 24 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £600 compensation.

Aaron Coxhead, 34, of Southwell Close, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Brooke Morley, 20, of High Hazles Drive, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. She was disqualified for 12 months. She was fined £345 with a £138 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lynn Sylvester, 69, of Millman Way, Retford, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £276 with a £110 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Morley, 48, of The Burns, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was disqualified for 18 months. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Patrick Turner, 34, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening/abusive words/behaviour with intent to cause fear of/provoke unlawful violence. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Craig Chipatuko, 29, of Woodhouse Lane, Brighouse, Calderdale, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 103 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a 12 month community order with 115 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 26 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Carl Ogden, 42, of Carter Lane, Warsop Vale, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 76 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £350 with £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent if he completes it.

Aaron Gormley, 38, of no fixed address, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. He receved a 10 month prison sentence, suspended for six months, and was ordered to pay £85 costs.