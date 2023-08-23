Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court

Tony Evans, 52, of Meden Avenue, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He received a six-month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £250 compensation, £310 costs and a £26 surcharge.

Katrina Lindsay, 40, of Ward Street, Derby, admitted: going equipped for theft - not motor vehicle, and theft. She received a 12 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

Elliott Bourne, 21, of Hardwick Lane, Sutton, admitted: driving with 40 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £450 with £310 costs, and a £180 surcharge. He was disqualified by 12 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Ashley Cane, 35, of Morven Avenue, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage, and fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. He received a 12 month community order with 225 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 29 months but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £310 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jacob Fores, 24, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: attempt theft from shop. He was jailed for 14 months.

Mark Woodliffe, 47, of Church Laneham, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 20 months. He was fined £200 with an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Stephen Deville, 66, of Willowbridge Lane, Sutton, admitted: persistently make use of public communication network to cause annoyance/inconvenience/anxiety. He was ordered to pay £550 compensation.

Daniel ioana, 44, of Greatmeadow, Northampton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road/public place without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. He was fined £120, with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. He received eight penalty points on his licence. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work.

Darren Thornley, 52, of Holland Crescent, Selston, admitted: fail to surrender to police/court bail and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was fined £160 with a £64 surcharge and £85 costs.

Mitchell Betts, 24, of Stanton Crescent, Sutton, admitted: charge of motor vehicle - alcohol level above limit. He was fined £385 with £85 costs, a £154 surcharge. He received 10 penalty points on his licence.

Jake Leake, 23, of Graylands Road, Bilborough, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £40 with £85 costs.

Gheorghe Cimpoeru, 59, of Arundel Drive, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Kelly Knight, 44, of Park Avenue, Blidworth, admitted: driving with 115 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. She was disqualified by 26 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Lee Goodwin, 42, of Forest Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a 31 days thinking skills programme and ten rehabilitation days.

Curt Dunn, 37, of Trusley Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and possess a knife in a public place. He received a 26 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Daniel Middleton, 21, of Westbourne Road, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 24 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Luke Levy, 29, of Lincoln Street, Worksop, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was disqualified for 41 months. He was jailed for eight weeks. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Simon Disney, 47, of Dale View Road, Carlton, Nottingham, found guilty: assault by beating. He was jailed for eight weeks and ordered to pay £310 costs.

Martin Carey, 36, of Hanworth Gardens, Arnold, Nottingham, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £80 with £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Raymond Parkin, 43, of Clifford Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating and fail to surrender to police/court bail. He was fined £120 with £200 compensation, £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with 20 rehabiltation days.

Alfie Whitehead, 22, of Grange Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £100 with £85 costs and a £40 surcharge.

Tiegan Clegg, 23, of Lynchet Lane, Worksop, admitted: driving with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months.

Kirk Catton, 33, of no fixed address, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. He received a 20 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 10 rehabilitation days and 50 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay compensation of £200 and £85 costs.

Daniel Dovaston, 30, of Appleby Road, New Houfton, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 90 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £200 with £85 costs and an £80 surcharge. He was disqualified for 24 months but a rehabilitation course can provide a 25 per cent discount.

Mihaela Baltateanu, 41, of Swanson Avenue, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: driving with 74 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £233 with £85 costs and a £129 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months but the ban can be reduced by 25 percent with a rehabilitation course.

John O‘Driscoll, 24, of Ollerton Road, Retford, admitted: driving with 73 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £300 with £85 costs and a £120 surcharge. He was disqualified for 19 months but the ban can be reduced by 25 percent with a rehabilitation course.

Martin Witton, 36, of James Street, Kirkby, admitted: fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required and drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was disqualified for 46 months. He received a 16 week prison sentence.

John Readman, 40, of Chelmorton Close, Mansfield Woodhouse, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a 12 month community order with a six-month alcohol treatment programme and 20 rehabilitation days. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

David Elliott, 47, of no fixed address, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for 14 weeks.

William Howitt, 27, of HMP Hewell, Hewell Lane, Redditch, Essex, admitted: possess ammunition for a firearm without a certificate. He received a six-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay a £26 surcharge.

Alexandra Henderson, 56, of Stevenson Crescent, Sutton, admitted: harassment without violence. She was fined £270 with £125 costs and a £34 surcharge. A ten-year restraining order was imposed.

Nyree Bonar, 49, of Church Walk, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received an 18 week prison term, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days.

Haydn Wells, 31, of Cleveland Square, Newark on Trent, admitted: harassment - breach of a restraining order on conviction and driving with 102 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was jailed for 4 weeks. He was disqualified for a 24 months, but a rehabilitation course will reduce the ban by 25 per cent.