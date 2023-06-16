Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Richard Dowdall, aged 32, of Recreation Street, Mansfield: Admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Jones, 38, of Holly Rise, Ollerton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

Gemma Richards, 41, of Forest Road, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Daniel Axinescu, 52, of Charles Street, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £380 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £152 surcharge.

Christina Smith, 56, of West Street, Warsop Vale: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Ivor Pagdin, 54, of Poplar Drive, Glapwell: Convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Karen Meanwell, 53, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Admitted three thefts. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, and ordered to pay £233 compensation.

Janice Ensor, 71, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Admitted owning a dog not under proper control. The dog was fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person. She was ordered to pay £474 costs.