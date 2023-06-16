News you can trust since 1952
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between April 26 and May 4.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 16th Jun 2023, 08:08 BST- 2 min read

Richard Dowdall, aged 32, of Recreation Street, Mansfield: Admitted obstructing/resisting a constable in execution of duty. He was given a six-month conditional discharge and ordered to pay a £26 surcharge and £85 costs.

Ian Jones, 38, of Holly Rise, Ollerton: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 14 months, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £96 surcharge.

Gemma Richards, 41, of Forest Road, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £230 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £92 surcharge.

Mansfield Magistrates Court.Mansfield Magistrates Court.
Daniel Axinescu, 52, of Charles Street, Mansfield: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £380 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £152 surcharge.

Christina Smith, 56, of West Street, Warsop Vale: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 23 months, fined £200 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Ivor Pagdin, 54, of Poplar Drive, Glapwell: Convicted of using a motor vehicle on a road/public place without insurance. He was fined £660, ordered to pay £85 costs and his licence was endorsed with six penalty points.

Karen Meanwell, 53, of Whinney Lane, Ollerton: Admitted three thefts. She was jailed for 12 weeks, suspended for a year, and ordered to pay £233 compensation.

Janice Ensor, 71, of Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse: Admitted owning a dog not under proper control. The dog was fitted with a muzzle sufficient to prevent it biting any person. She was ordered to pay £474 costs.

Radu-Stefan Moldovan, 35, of Musters Road, Newstead: Admitted drink-driving and driving without a a licence. He was banned from driving for 18 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £160 surcharge.