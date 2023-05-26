Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Ashley Bennett, aged 31, of Princes Street, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days, fined £200 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Stephen Martins, 30, of Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted assault by beating and harassment without violence. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jessica Thomas, 19, of Debdale Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit. She was fined £100, ordered to pay £84 costs and a £40 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.

Mansfield Magistrates Court

Robert Waudby, 31, of Flintham Court, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £480 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Liam Parker, 43, of Dunsil Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted failing to stop after an accident and drink-driving. He was banned from driving for two years, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs..

Kamil Klimowicz, 33, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted failing to stop after a road accident and drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 28 months, given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a 90-day alcohol absintence and monitoring programmes and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jamie Harris, 34, care of Ruskin Road, Mansfield: Admitted non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal, theft, and theft by finding. He was jailed for 34 weeks.

Simon Pleskauskas, 45, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving a vehicle. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Armstrong, 50, of Bank Avenue, Sutton: Admitted failing to provide a specimen while in charge of vehicle. He was banned from driving for a month, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £43 surcharge.

Michael Barrett, 30, of Larwood Crescent, Kirkby: Admitted failing to comply with notification requirments on the sex offenders’ register. He was find £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Dwayne Taylor, 30, of Hill Crescent, Sutton: Admitted common assault. He was fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £138 surcharge.

Emma Graves, 49, of Abbey Road, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 24 months, given a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Christopher Jones, 30, of Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Admitted being in charge of vehicle while over the alcohol limit. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.