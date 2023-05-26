News you can trust since 1952
Reports from the courts: the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates' Court

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates’ Court between March 16 and 27.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th May 2023, 10:30 BST- 2 min read

Ashley Bennett, aged 31, of Princes Street, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days, fined £200 and ordered to pay £620 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Stephen Martins, 30, of Brown Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted assault by beating and harassment without violence. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Jessica Thomas, 19, of Debdale Way, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted being in charge of a vehicle while over the alcohol limit. She was fined £100, ordered to pay £84 costs and a £40 surcharge and her driving licence was endorsed with 10 points.

Mansfield Magistrates CourtMansfield Magistrates Court
Robert Waudby, 31, of Flintham Court, Mansfield: Admitted assault by beating. He was given a 12-month community order with 15 rehabilitation days, fined £480 and ordered to pay £200 compensation.

Liam Parker, 43, of Dunsil Close, Mansfield Woodhouse: Admitted failing to stop after an accident and drink-driving. He was banned from driving for two years, fined £500 and ordered to pay a £200 surcharge and £85 costs..

Kamil Klimowicz, 33, of Littleover Avenue, Mansfield: Admitted failing to stop after a road accident and drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 28 months, given a 12-month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work and a 90-day alcohol absintence and monitoring programmes and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Jamie Harris, 34, care of Ruskin Road, Mansfield: Admitted non-dwelling burglary with intent to steal, theft, and theft by finding. He was jailed for 34 weeks.

Simon Pleskauskas, 45, of John Woodhead Court, Mansfield: Admitted drug-driving a vehicle. He was banned from driving for three years, fined £200 and ordered to pay an £80 surcharge and £85 costs.

Gary Armstrong, 50, of Bank Avenue, Sutton: Admitted failing to provide a specimen while in charge of vehicle. He was banned from driving for a month, fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £43 surcharge.

Michael Barrett, 30, of Larwood Crescent, Kirkby: Admitted failing to comply with notification requirments on the sex offenders’ register. He was find £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs.

Dwayne Taylor, 30, of Hill Crescent, Sutton: Admitted common assault. He was fined £346 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £138 surcharge.

Emma Graves, 49, of Abbey Road, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. She was banned from driving for 24 months, given a 12-month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Christopher Jones, 30, of Nuncargate Road, Kirkby: Admitted being in charge of vehicle while over the alcohol limit. He was banned from driving for 12 months, given a 12-month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Niculae Venter, 55, of Beulah Road, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for two years and fined £50.Marcin Redzia, 41, of Main Road, Kirkby: Admitted drink-driving. He was banned from driving for 20 months, fined £400 and ordered to pay a £160 surcharge and £85 costs.