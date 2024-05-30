Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Layla Ball, 39, of Smith Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £40 compensation.

Joseph Moran, 31, of HMP Whatton, New Lane, Aslockton, admitted: criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £3,525 compensation.

Lyam Repton, 42, of HMP Stocken, Stretton, Oakham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was issued with six penalty points.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Stephen Newcombe, 38, of Bingham Road, Nottingham, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. The drug was forfeited and destroyed. Detention deemed served by reason of time already spent in custody.

Jacob Fores, 25, of Sherwood Road, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He was fined £25 and ordered to pay £29 compensation.

Corey Holmes, 27, of Windsor Road, Selston, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit: cocaine and possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lydia Towers, 26, of Park View, Clowne, Chesterfield, admitted: theft from a shop. She received a 12 month conditional discharge. She was ordered to pay £115 compensation.

Tony Matkin, 35, of Lowtown Street, Worksop, admitted: theft from a shop. He received a ten week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, and was ordered to pay £142 compensation.

Bilkisu Sanusi Aymerich, 54, of Harvester Way, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 91 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 36 months. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Nigel Roberts, 63, of Doncaster Road, Oldcotes, Worksop, admitted: driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Sharon Dennington, 47, of Bilborough Road, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. She received a six month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £25 surcharge.

Russell Betts, 38, of Goodacre Street, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 51 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Tyree Airlie, 31, of Main Street, Shirebrook, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - ketamine and class A - crack cocaine. He was fined £200 with £85 costs.