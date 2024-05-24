Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Keith Coward, 40, of Manton Villas, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. He was fined £80, with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lewis Henfrey, 28, of Town End Drive, Belle Vue, Doncaster, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was jailed for ten weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.

Leon Alcock, 38, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Danielle Warrington, 41, of Anston Avenue, Worksop, admitted: making threats and sending indecent, obscene or menacing messages. She received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work. She must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Joanne Rutledge, 42, of Hambleton Court, Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: possess a knife in a public place and sending indecent, obscene or menacing messages. She received a 6 month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and 15 rehabilitation days. She must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

David Hunter, 19, of Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault by beating, criminal damage, assault by beating of an emergency worker and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was ordered to pay £1,300 compensation.

Cassie Pressley, 22, of Middlegate Field Drive, Whitwell, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. She was disqualified for 12 months. She was fined £276, with £85 costs and a £110 surcharge.

Jade Lawson, 32, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft of fixture by tenant. She was fined £246 and ordered to pay £766 compensation.

Jodie Homewood, 26, of Brechin Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: urinating in a public place. She was fined £50 with a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.

Shauna Whitworth, 40, of Lees Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 147 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for five years. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Jane Reed, 56, of John Barrow Close, Rainworth, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £423 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £169 surcharge.

Lucas Keane, 27, of the Hay Fields, Rainworth, admitted: driving without insurance, and whilst disqualified. He was disqualified for 32 months. He was fined £200 with £85 costs.

Allan Halbert, 35, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell, Worksop, admitted: driving without insurance,and whilst disqualified. He was disqualified for 531 days and received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.

John Readman, 41, of Alder Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £278 compensation.

