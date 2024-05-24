Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
Keith Coward, 40, of Manton Villas, Worksop, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. He was fined £80, with a £32 surcharge and £85 costs.
Lewis Henfrey, 28, of Town End Drive, Belle Vue, Doncaster, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place and assault by beating of an emergency worker. He was jailed for ten weeks and ordered to pay a £154 surcharge.
Leon Alcock, 38, of Stone Cross Court, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £40 with £85 costs and a £16 surcharge.
Danielle Warrington, 41, of Anston Avenue, Worksop, admitted: making threats and sending indecent, obscene or menacing messages. She received a 12 month community order with 15 rehabilitation days and 180 hours of unpaid work. She must pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Joanne Rutledge, 42, of Hambleton Court, Carlton-in-Lindrick, Worksop, admitted: possess a knife in a public place and sending indecent, obscene or menacing messages. She received a 6 month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation programme and 15 rehabilitation days. She must pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
David Hunter, 19, of Portland Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: assault by beating, criminal damage, assault by beating of an emergency worker and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was ordered to pay £1,300 compensation.
Cassie Pressley, 22, of Middlegate Field Drive, Whitwell, Worksop, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. She was disqualified for 12 months. She was fined £276, with £85 costs and a £110 surcharge.
Jade Lawson, 32, of Corporation Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft of fixture by tenant. She was fined £246 and ordered to pay £766 compensation.
Jodie Homewood, 26, of Brechin Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: urinating in a public place. She was fined £50 with a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.
Shauna Whitworth, 40, of Lees Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 147 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She received a 16 week prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was disqualified for five years. She was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.
Jane Reed, 56, of John Barrow Close, Rainworth, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. She was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £423 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £169 surcharge.
Lucas Keane, 27, of the Hay Fields, Rainworth, admitted: driving without insurance, and whilst disqualified. He was disqualified for 32 months. He was fined £200 with £85 costs.
Allan Halbert, 35, of Welbeck Street, Whitwell, Worksop, admitted: driving without insurance,and whilst disqualified. He was disqualified for 531 days and received a 12 month community order with 60 hours of unpaid work.
John Readman, 41, of Alder Grove, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for four weeks and ordered to pay £278 compensation.
Jonathon Simpson, 44, of Grafton Street, Worksop, admitted: inflict grievous bodily harm without intent. He received a 26 week sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 25 rehabilitation days and 200 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £2,000 compensation, £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.