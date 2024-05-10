Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw
and live on Freeview channel 276
Horatio Mocan, 48, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop, admitted: offensive message by public communication network. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.
William Morley, 25, of Chatsworth Road, Worksop, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £166 with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.
Rod Sturgeon, 56, of Prospect Drive, Worksop, admitted: driving with 134 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a six-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 32 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Nicola Andrews, 42, of Sanderling Way, Forest Town, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £140 and ordered to pay £60 compensation with a £56 surcharge.
Tina Armishaw, 45, of Greendale Crescent, Clipstone, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. She was fined £80 with £95 costs and a £32 surcharge.
Clint Edwards, 42, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted: driving without insurance and while disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 17 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Christopher Lothian, 45, of Andover Road, Nottingham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months.
Dan Gheorghe, 40, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, admitted: breaching a suspended sentence, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was jailed for 35 weeks and banned for 37 months with £85 costs.
Robert Fieldsend, 28, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, admitted: threat to damage/destroy property and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs.
Rochelle Sharp, 34, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £57 compensation, and £85 costs.
Daniel Fretwell, 28, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted: threatening behaviour. He received a four week prison sentence.
Ryan Davis, 33, of Byron Road, Annesley, admitted: threatening behaviour. He received a 12 month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.
Joelle Peters, 35, of Holmfield Road, Clayton West, Huddersfield, Kirklees, admitted: driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £148 surcharge.
Karen Sharp, 63, of Eakring court, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £240 with £200 compensation.
Keeton Cooper, 19, of Methuen Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: driving without insurance and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £120 with £85 costs. Six points were put on his licence.
Haydn Clarke, 26, of Armstrong Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 87 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Andrew Green, 50, of High Hazel Drive, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs.
Scott Walters, 36, of Meden Bank, Sutton, admitted: making threats. He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.
Paul Whyte, 56, of Newbury Mews, Worksop, admitted: possess a loaded/unloaded air weapon in a public place. He received a 12 month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.
Conrad Skelhorn, 40, of no fixed address, admitted sending an offensive message. He was fined £50 with a £114 surcharge. He received a 12 month community order with ten rehabilitation days.