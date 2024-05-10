Reports from the courts: the latest cases in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here are some of the latest cases to be heard at Mansfield Magistrates Court.

Horatio Mocan, 48, of Lanchester Gardens, Worksop, admitted: offensive message by public communication network. He was fined £120 and ordered to pay a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

William Morley, 25, of Chatsworth Road, Worksop, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £166 with a £66 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rod Sturgeon, 56, of Prospect Drive, Worksop, admitted: driving with 134 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He received a six-month community order with 200 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 32 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Nicola Andrews, 42, of Sanderling Way, Forest Town, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £140 and ordered to pay £60 compensation with a £56 surcharge.

Tina Armishaw, 45, of Greendale Crescent, Clipstone, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. She was fined £80 with £95 costs and a £32 surcharge.

Clint Edwards, 42, of Priestsic Road, Sutton, admitted: driving without insurance and while disqualified. He received a 12 month community order with 120 hours of unpaid work. He was disqualified for 17 months. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Christopher Lothian, 45, of Andover Road, Nottingham, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without insurance. He received a 12 month community order with 12 rehabilitation days and 60 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge. He was disqualified for 18 months.

Dan Gheorghe, 40, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, admitted: breaching a suspended sentence, driving whilst disqualified and without insurance. He was jailed for 35 weeks and banned for 37 months with £85 costs.

Robert Fieldsend, 28, of Mansfield Road, Sutton, admitted: threat to damage/destroy property and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Rochelle Sharp, 34, of Hickling Court, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. She was fined £50 and ordered to pay £57 compensation, and £85 costs.

Daniel Fretwell, 28, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted: threatening behaviour. He received a four week prison sentence.

Ryan Davis, 33, of Byron Road, Annesley, admitted: threatening behaviour. He received a 12 month community order with 50 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Joelle Peters, 35, of Holmfield Road, Clayton West, Huddersfield, Kirklees, admitted: driving with 84 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. She was disqualified for 20 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. She was fined £369 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £148 surcharge.

Karen Sharp, 63, of Eakring court, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. She was fined £240 with £200 compensation.

Keeton Cooper, 19, of Methuen Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: driving without insurance and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. He was fined £120 with £85 costs. Six points were put on his licence.

Haydn Clarke, 26, of Armstrong Road, Mansfield, admitted: driving with 87 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent. He was fined £120 ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Andrew Green, 50, of High Hazel Drive, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated harassment. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs.

Scott Walters, 36, of Meden Bank, Sutton, admitted: making threats. He was fined £120 and was ordered to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.

Paul Whyte, 56, of Newbury Mews, Worksop, admitted: possess a loaded/unloaded air weapon in a public place. He received a 12 month conditional discharge. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.