Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield area
Ionut Preda, 30, of Watson Street, Warsop, found guilty (proved in absence): drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Penalty points for this offence: 6.
Steven Binch, 44, of Lancaster Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £50.
Martin Handley, 43, of Lakeland Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress – words / writing. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £100.
John Evans, 34, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 24 weeks. Compensation: £102.
Andrew Jackson, 46, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, found guilty (proved in absence): criminal damage. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £24. Compensation: £85.68. Fine: £50.
Harvey Jeffries, 22, of Whitby Road, Newthorpe, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty, and criminal damage. Costs: £85. Compensation: £1,000.
Jonathan O’Dwyer, 36, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop, and assault by beating. Total custodial period: 4 months.
Maria Kendall, 45, of Crown Street, Mansfield, admitted: fraud by false representation. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £1300.
Jack Leech, 23, of Mayfield Street, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.
Sam Le Feaver, 29, of Deakins Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive without due care and attention. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £92. Fine: £230. Driving record endorsed with 3 penalty points.
Igors Marcuks, 59, of Lindley Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Compensation: £125. Fine: £200.
Karl Town, 36, of Lindleys Lane, Kirkby, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £133. Fine: £333.
Madalina Adina Slabu, 29, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £72. Compensation: £125. Fine: £180.
Maria Tudor, 24, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £72. Compensation: £125. Fine: £180.
Conrad Tonkinson, 22, of Turner Lane, Boughton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Fine: £40.
Jarod Todd, 35, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted: burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours.
Mckenzie Evans, 19, of Hollington Way, Mansfield, admitted: drive without due care and attention, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 9 penalty points.
Kristian Norwood, 42, of Church Street, Bilsthorpe, Mansfield, admitted: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.
Jakob Godyla, 19, of Nesbitt Street, Sutton, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Fine: £180.
Philip Webster, 35, of Turner Lane, Boughton, admitted: intentional strangulation, and assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 80 hours.
Gavin Smith, 37, of Dunshill Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess blade in a public place and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 18 months. Programme: 26 days. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £90.