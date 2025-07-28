Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at courts in Nottinghamshire.

Ionut Preda, 30, of Watson Street, Warsop, found guilty (proved in absence): drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Penalty points for this offence: 6.

Steven Binch, 44, of Lancaster Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £50.

Martin Handley, 43, of Lakeland Avenue, Hucknall, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated intentional harassment / alarm / distress – words / writing. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £100.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

John Evans, 34, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: breach criminal behaviour order and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 24 weeks. Compensation: £102.

Andrew Jackson, 46, of Muskham Court, Mansfield, found guilty (proved in absence): criminal damage. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £24. Compensation: £85.68. Fine: £50.

Harvey Jeffries, 22, of Whitby Road, Newthorpe, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty, and criminal damage. Costs: £85. Compensation: £1,000.

Jonathan O’Dwyer, 36, of Lime Tree Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop, and assault by beating. Total custodial period: 4 months.

Maria Kendall, 45, of Crown Street, Mansfield, admitted: fraud by false representation. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Compensation: £1300.

Jack Leech, 23, of Mayfield Street, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a specified controlled drug above the specified limit, namely Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120.

Sam Le Feaver, 29, of Deakins Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive without due care and attention. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £92. Fine: £230. Driving record endorsed with 3 penalty points.

Igors Marcuks, 59, of Lindley Street, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Compensation: £125. Fine: £200.

Karl Town, 36, of Lindleys Lane, Kirkby, admitted: obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £133. Fine: £333.

Madalina Adina Slabu, 29, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £72. Compensation: £125. Fine: £180.

Maria Tudor, 24, of Burns Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £50. Surcharge: £72. Compensation: £125. Fine: £180.

Conrad Tonkinson, 22, of Turner Lane, Boughton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Fine: £40.

Jarod Todd, 35, of Howard Road, Mansfield, admitted: burglary other than dwelling with intent to steal. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours.

Mckenzie Evans, 19, of Hollington Way, Mansfield, admitted: drive without due care and attention, fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 9 penalty points.

Kristian Norwood, 42, of Church Street, Bilsthorpe, Mansfield, admitted: possess with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B - amphetamine, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.

Jakob Godyla, 19, of Nesbitt Street, Sutton, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Fine: £180.

Philip Webster, 35, of Turner Lane, Boughton, admitted: intentional strangulation, and assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid work: 80 hours.

Gavin Smith, 37, of Dunshill Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: possess blade in a public place and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 18 months. Programme: 26 days. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £90.