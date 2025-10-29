Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Ben Murray, 42, of no fixed abode, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £30. Fine: £100.

Corey Thrower, 29, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 6 months. Fine: £200.

Anthony Smedley, 33, of no fixed address, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. Total custodial period: 14 days. Compensation: £6.15.

Brian Ward, 40, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified, and fail to co-operate with a preliminary test. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months. Total custodial period: 16 weeks.

Wayne Stevens, 55, of Main Bright Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, convicted: fail to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £251. Fine: £627. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Zoe Sewell, 38, of Hazelwood Drive, Hucknall, convicted: use a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Costs: £250. Surcharge: £129. Fine: £323. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Andrea Hunt, 54, of Holmewood drive, Giltbrook, admitted: driving on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Costs: £130. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with penalty 5 points.

Julian Robinson, 57, of Ashfield Street, Sutton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Disqualification period: 4 years.

Jack Boulton, 26, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 50 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £450.

Kieron Stansbie, 32, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Unpaid work: 180 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Adam Leach, 36, of Waterworks Drive, Old Clipstone, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £138. Fine: £346.

Christopher Orme, 36, of Moseley Road, Annesley, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £320. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £800.

Michael Wagstaff, 60, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Clint Ford, 40, of Lawton Crescent, Hucknall, convicted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Compensation: £518.30.

Claire Merryweather, 31, of Sutton Road, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: drive without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £100. Disqualification period: 36 Months.

Joseph Wilson, 33, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage, threats to kill, possess a controlled drug of class b - cannabis, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely knuckle dusters. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 18 days. Surcharge: £187. Restraining order.

Robert Lakin, 49, of Nesbitt Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £48.

Ellie-Jane Revill-Cowie, 23, of Western Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 50 hours. Compensation: £1,200.

Robert Faulkner, 65, of Collingham Road, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.

Ionut Costache, 27, of Lime Tree Place, Mansfield, admitted: theft by employee. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Compensation: £1800.