Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Ben Murray, 42, of no fixed abode, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £30. Fine: £100.
Corey Thrower, 29, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 6 months. Fine: £200.
Anthony Smedley, 33, of no fixed address, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. Total custodial period: 14 days. Compensation: £6.15.
Brian Ward, 40, of Nottingham Road, Eastwood, admitted: use a motor vehicle without third party insurance, drive whilst disqualified, and fail to co-operate with a preliminary test. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months. Total custodial period: 16 weeks.
Wayne Stevens, 55, of Main Bright Walk, Mansfield Woodhouse, convicted: fail to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £251. Fine: £627. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Zoe Sewell, 38, of Hazelwood Drive, Hucknall, convicted: use a handheld mobile phone / device while driving a motor vehicle on a road. Costs: £250. Surcharge: £129. Fine: £323. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Andrea Hunt, 54, of Holmewood drive, Giltbrook, admitted: driving on a road / in a public place without due care and attention. Costs: £130. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with penalty 5 points.
Julian Robinson, 57, of Ashfield Street, Sutton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Disqualification period: 4 years.
Jack Boulton, 26, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 50 microgrammes when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £450.
Kieron Stansbie, 32, of Warsop Road, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: drive without third party insurance and drive whilst disqualified. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Unpaid work: 180 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Adam Leach, 36, of Waterworks Drive, Old Clipstone, Mansfield, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £138. Fine: £346.
Christopher Orme, 36, of Moseley Road, Annesley, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £320. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 24 weeks. Fine: £800.
Michael Wagstaff, 60, of Clare Road, Sutton, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Clint Ford, 40, of Lawton Crescent, Hucknall, convicted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 16 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Compensation: £518.30.
Claire Merryweather, 31, of Sutton Road, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: drive without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £100. Disqualification period: 36 Months.
Joseph Wilson, 33, of Victoria Road, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage, threats to kill, possess a controlled drug of class b - cannabis, and possess an offensive weapon in a public place, namely knuckle dusters. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 18 days. Surcharge: £187. Restraining order.
Robert Lakin, 49, of Nesbitt Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Fine: £120. Costs: £85.00. Surcharge: £48.
Ellie-Jane Revill-Cowie, 23, of Western Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 50 hours. Compensation: £1,200.
Robert Faulkner, 65, of Collingham Road, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Fine: £200.
Ionut Costache, 27, of Lime Tree Place, Mansfield, admitted: theft by employee. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours. Compensation: £1800.