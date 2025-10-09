Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Brent Stafford, 42, of Sylvester Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £203. Fine: £507. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Zoe Middleton, 33, of Cottonwood Road, Sutton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Mark Young, 50, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £98. Fine: £160.
Jordan Bradshaw, 31, of Longden Terrace, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, and assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 120 days. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid wor: 150 hours. Compensation: £200.
Olivia Brown, 26, of Highland Drive, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 114 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 91 days. Fine: £400.
Kamal Sahib, 51, of Mansfield Road, Underwood, admitted: produce controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours.
Daniel Lewis, 24, of Hilcote Lane, Hilcote, Alfreton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously and fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Adam Henshaw, 44, of Pecks Hill, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 88 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £227. Disqualification period: 21 months, disqualification reduction period: 159 days. Fine: £568.
Thomas Butts, 25, of Terrace Lane, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 91 days. Fine: £120.
Paul Reeve, 36, of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.
Daniel Hickling, 31, of Desmond Court, Underwood, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.
Jakub Kukielka, 26, of Swanwick Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 38 months. Fine: £120.
Darren Smedley, 46, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess a class C controlled drug, Xanax, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 20 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.
Kieran Morrison, 24, of Nursery Avenue, Sutton, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Restraining order.
Nathan Thomas, 40, of Farleys Lane, Hucknall, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £358. Fine: £896.
Pawel Krzeminski, 26, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Community order: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Compensation: £100.
Tara Gregory, 35, of no fixed abode, Langton Court, Sutton, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.
Alan Smith, 52, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Total custodial period: 5 months.
Glen Hambridge, 37, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 30 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £886.98.
Linda Petney, 75, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £120.
Corey Strouther, 31, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, admitted: stalking involving serious alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 2 years. Rehabilitation activity: 18 days. Unpaid work: 210 hours.