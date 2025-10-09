Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Brent Stafford, 42, of Sylvester Street, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £203. Fine: £507. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Zoe Middleton, 33, of Cottonwood Road, Sutton, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance. Costs: £120. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.

Mark Young, 50, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £98. Fine: £160.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Jordan Bradshaw, 31, of Longden Terrace, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress, and assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 120 days. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Unpaid wor: 150 hours. Compensation: £200.

Olivia Brown, 26, of Highland Drive, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 114 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood when the legal limit is 80 milligrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £160. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 91 days. Fine: £400.

Kamal Sahib, 51, of Mansfield Road, Underwood, admitted: produce controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 150 hours.

Daniel Lewis, 24, of Hilcote Lane, Hilcote, Alfreton, admitted: drive a motor vehicle dangerously and fail to stop a mechanically propelled vehicle when required by constable / traffic warden. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Adam Henshaw, 44, of Pecks Hill, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 88 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £227. Disqualification period: 21 months, disqualification reduction period: 159 days. Fine: £568.

Thomas Butts, 25, of Terrace Lane, Pleasley, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 41 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 91 days. Fine: £120.

Paul Reeve, 36, of Big Barn Lane, Mansfield, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.

Daniel Hickling, 31, of Desmond Court, Underwood, admitted: fail to comply with a section 35 direction excluding a person from an area. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.

Jakub Kukielka, 26, of Swanwick Avenue, Shirebrook, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 53 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 38 months. Fine: £120.

Darren Smedley, 46, of Welbeck Street, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess a class C controlled drug, Xanax, and possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 20 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days.

Kieran Morrison, 24, of Nursery Avenue, Sutton, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Restraining order.

Nathan Thomas, 40, of Farleys Lane, Hucknall, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £358. Fine: £896.

Pawel Krzeminski, 26, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop, and possess a controlled drug of class B - mamba. Community order: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 25 days. Compensation: £100.

Tara Gregory, 35, of no fixed abode, Langton Court, Sutton, admitted: possess knife blade / sharp pointed article in a public place, and fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days.

Alan Smith, 52, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Total custodial period: 5 months.

Glen Hambridge, 37, of Moor Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 30 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Compensation: £886.98.

Linda Petney, 75, of Outram Street, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 64 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £120.

Corey Strouther, 31, of Tuckers Lane, Mansfield, admitted: stalking involving serious alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £187. Imprisonment period: 12 months, suspended period: 2 years. Rehabilitation activity: 18 days. Unpaid work: 210 hours.