Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Leighton Orr, 22, of Meadow Cottages, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe cum Budby, admitted: drive without insurance or a licence, and drive with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £143. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 137 days. Fine: £357.

Richard Bardill, 57, of Sherwood Way, Selston, admitted: driving with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 182 days.

Mark Young, 50, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £166.71. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Charlene Kerr, 46, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - cocaine and heroin, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 7 days. Ionut Chiru, 35, of Littleworth, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Fine: £200. Driving record endorsed with penalty 6 points. Jeanette Talbot, 56, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 6 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £24.

Max Bradshaw, 23, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £100.

Anthony Walker, 38, of West Terrace, Hucknall, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Restraining order. Renier Liebenberg, 27, of Park Street, Kirkby, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Fine: £73.

Martin Toon, 33, of no fixed abode, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks.

Steven Clifton, 55, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 8 days. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £100. Marius Adamczyk, 51, of Princes Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £392.

Matthew Eastwood, 22, of Clay Cross Drive, Clipstone, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120. Megan Adair, 21, of Valley View, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £60. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £150.

Robert Sansom, 56, of Pickard Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.

David Marks, 30, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £72. Fine: £180.

Iurie Chisca, 29, of Ocean Drive, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 87 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £120.

Luke Hutchinson, 34, of Maltkiln Close, Ollerton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis, driving without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 7 days. Disqualification period: 3 years.

Ashley Hayes-White, 32, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated harassment and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Fine: £300. Compensation: £300.

Daniel Morris, 23, of Goldcrest Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: cause serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200.