Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Leighton Orr, 22, of Meadow Cottages, Thoresby Park, Perlethorpe cum Budby, admitted: drive without insurance or a licence, and drive with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £143. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 137 days. Fine: £357.
Richard Bardill, 57, of Sherwood Way, Selston, admitted: driving with 92 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 60 hours. Disqualification period: 24 months, disqualification reduction period: 182 days.
Mark Young, 50, of Pennine Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £166.71. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months.
Charlene Kerr, 46, of Welbeck Street, Mansfield, admitted: possess controlled drugs of class A - cocaine and heroin, and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 7 days. Ionut Chiru, 35, of Littleworth, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Fine: £200. Driving record endorsed with penalty 6 points. Jeanette Talbot, 56, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Community order: 6 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £24.
Max Bradshaw, 23, of Fritchley Court, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £100.
Anthony Walker, 38, of West Terrace, Hucknall, admitted: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 8 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Restraining order. Renier Liebenberg, 27, of Park Street, Kirkby, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Fine: £73.
Martin Toon, 33, of no fixed abode, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks.
Steven Clifton, 55, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Drug rehabilitation: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 8 days. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £100. Marius Adamczyk, 51, of Princes Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Disqualification period: 12 months, disqualification reduction period: 3 months. Fine: £392.
Matthew Eastwood, 22, of Clay Cross Drive, Clipstone, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £120. Megan Adair, 21, of Valley View, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 62 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £60. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £150.
Robert Sansom, 56, of Pickard Street, Mansfield, admitted: use threatening / abusive words / behaviour likely to cause harassment, alarm or distress. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months.
David Marks, 30, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £72. Fine: £180.
Iurie Chisca, 29, of Ocean Drive, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 87 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 20 months, disqualification reduction period: 20 weeks. Fine: £120.
Luke Hutchinson, 34, of Maltkiln Close, Ollerton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis, driving without third party insurance and whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 6 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 7 days. Disqualification period: 3 years.
Ashley Hayes-White, 32, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: racially / religiously aggravated harassment and obstruct / resist a constable in execution of duty. Fine: £300. Compensation: £300.
Daniel Morris, 23, of Goldcrest Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: cause serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200.