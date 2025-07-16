Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at the magistrates’ courts in Nottinghamshire.

Milena Gorjszewski, 27, of Recreation Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £250.

Alex Jacques, 28, of Papplewick Lane, Hucknall, admitted: fail to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £176. Fine: £440. Penalty points for this offence: 6.

Lewis Caunt, 22, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £100.

Jeffery Warren, 68, of Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 52 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 15 months, disqualification reduction period: 15 weeks. Fine: £120.

Jakub Krawczynski, 29, of Parkland View, Sutton, admitted drive without third party insurance, drive motor vehicle with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £202. Disqualification period: 42 months. Fine: £504.

Jamie McGeown, 31, of Beauvale Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Diane Rallings, 41, of Box Crescent, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 20 weeks.

Callum Jackson, 43, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Total custodial period: 24 weeks.

Laura Tomlinson, 39, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £60.78. Fine: £120.

Jack Poole, 25, of York Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified, costs: £85. Fine: £120. Penalty points for this offence: 6.

Philip Henshaw, 69, of Willingham Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 65 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £137. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £342.

Robert Winter, 34, of the Quadrangle, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Alan Smith, 52, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £100.

Patrick Carl, 56, of King Street, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, possess a controlled drug of class B – amphetamine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Simon Ward, 51, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: sex offenders register – fail comply with notification requirements. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £50.

Ashley Sharpe, 34, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Costs: £85. Compensation: £200. Fine: £40.

Lee Gebbie, 50, of Langton Court, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £750. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days.

Martyn Godson, 47, of Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, found guilty (proved in absence): drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 8 months. Fine: £300.

Tracy Betteridge, 42, of Forest Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop, assault, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Imprisonment period: 14 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £350.