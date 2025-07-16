Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Milena Gorjszewski, 27, of Recreation Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £250.
Alex Jacques, 28, of Papplewick Lane, Hucknall, admitted: fail to give information relating to the identification of the driver / rider of a vehicle when required. Costs: £110. Surcharge: £176. Fine: £440. Penalty points for this offence: 6.
Lewis Caunt, 22, of no fixed abode, Sutton, admitted: criminal damage. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £100.
Jeffery Warren, 68, of Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 52 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 15 months, disqualification reduction period: 15 weeks. Fine: £120.
Jakub Krawczynski, 29, of Parkland View, Sutton, admitted drive without third party insurance, drive motor vehicle with 70 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £202. Disqualification period: 42 months. Fine: £504.
Jamie McGeown, 31, of Beauvale Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Diane Rallings, 41, of Box Crescent, Kirkby, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 20 weeks.
Callum Jackson, 43, of Gladstone Street, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Total custodial period: 24 weeks.
Laura Tomlinson, 39, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Costs: £85. Compensation: £60.78. Fine: £120.
Jack Poole, 25, of York Street, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified, costs: £85. Fine: £120. Penalty points for this offence: 6.
Philip Henshaw, 69, of Willingham Court, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 65 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £137. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £342.
Robert Winter, 34, of the Quadrangle, Blidworth, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Alan Smith, 52, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Compensation: £100.
Patrick Carl, 56, of King Street, Hodthorpe, Worksop, admitted: in charge of vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, possess a controlled drug of class B – amphetamine. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Simon Ward, 51, of no fixed abode, Mansfield, admitted: sex offenders register – fail comply with notification requirements. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Fine: £50.
Ashley Sharpe, 34, of Fairholme Drive, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating of an emergency worker, use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Community order: 12 months. Alcohol treatment: 6 months. Rehabilitation activity: 15 days. Costs: £85. Compensation: £200. Fine: £40.
Lee Gebbie, 50, of Langton Court, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop. Compensation: £750. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days.
Martyn Godson, 47, of Mansfield Road, Farnsfield, found guilty (proved in absence): drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Disqualification period: 8 months. Fine: £300.
Tracy Betteridge, 42, of Forest Road, Sutton, admitted: theft from a shop, assault, and assault by beating of an emergency worker. Imprisonment period: 14 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Compensation: £350.