Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area
Robert Sisson, 41, of Swinton Copse, Boughton, admitted: send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message and threatening / abusive words / behaviour. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours.
Matthew Clay, 56, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 32 weeks. Compensation: £99.
Mark Stone, 26, of Ashfield Road, Sutton, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Restraining order.
Lee Smith, 33, of Parker Street, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.
Chad Eccelston, 29, of Stepnall Heights, Boughton, admitted: criminal damage and harassment without violence. Community order: 18 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 30 days. Programme: 26 days. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Constantin-bogdan Manascu, 41, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 14 weeks.
Kevin Parker, 39, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted: cause serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.
Ozgar Ozdenik, 47, of Woodfield Road, South Normanton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Disqualification period: 60 months.
Steven Jacques, 48, of Ogle Street, Hucknall, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Compensation: £100.
Martin Toon, 33, of Crookes Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Imprisonment period: 2 weeks.
Cameron Cox, 25, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine, drive a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, fail to stop after road accident, and drive without due care and attention. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 17 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Ashley Lawrence, 37, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 10 weeks. Compensation: £22.50.
Charley Wright, 32, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop, and breach criminal behaviour order. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Compensation: £190.60.
Wayne Lee, 55, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks. Compensation: £140.55.
Igor Pavliukov, 53, of Mavis Wood Mews, Blidworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 128 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 60 months. Imprisonment period: 9 weeks, suspended period: 24 months.
Ebby Hames, 37, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 200 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, drive without third party insurance and without a licence. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £500.
James Chandler, 35, of Langford Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Community order: 12 months. Programme: 31 days. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 14 months. Fine: £60. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.
Emmie Banton, 29, of The Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200.