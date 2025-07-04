Reports from the courts: the latest cases from the Mansfield and Ashfield area

Here are some of the cases heard recently at courts in Nottinghamshire.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Robert Sisson, 41, of Swinton Copse, Boughton, admitted: send by public communication network an offensive / indecent / obscene / menacing message and threatening / abusive words / behaviour. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 200 hours.

Matthew Clay, 56, of Chesterfield Road South, Mansfield, admitted: theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 32 weeks. Compensation: £99.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Stone, 26, of Ashfield Road, Sutton, admitted: breach a non-molestation order. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 80 hours. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Restraining order.

Mansfield Magistrates court, Rosemary Street.

Lee Smith, 33, of Parker Street, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £32. Fine: £80.

Chad Eccelston, 29, of Stepnall Heights, Boughton, admitted: criminal damage and harassment without violence. Community order: 18 months. Alcohol abstinence and monitoring: 30 days. Programme: 26 days. Rehabilitation activity: 5 days. Fine: £40. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Constantin-bogdan Manascu, 41, of Charlesworth Court, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour with intent to cause fear of / provoke unlawful violence. Costs: £85. Imprisonment period: 14 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin Parker, 39, of Ladybrook Lane, Mansfield, admitted: cause serious injury by careless / inconsiderate driving. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 150 hours. Disqualification period: 12 months.

Ozgar Ozdenik, 47, of Woodfield Road, South Normanton, admitted: fail to provide specimen for analysis - vehicle driver. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Imprisonment period: 18 weeks, suspended period: 18 months. Disqualification period: 60 months.

Steven Jacques, 48, of Ogle Street, Hucknall, admitted: assault by beating. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Compensation: £100.

Martin Toon, 33, of Crookes Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft from a shop and breach criminal behaviour order. Imprisonment period: 2 weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cameron Cox, 25, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: possess a controlled drug of class A - cocaine, drive a vehicle whilst unfit through drugs, fail to stop after road accident, and drive without due care and attention. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Unpaid work: 100 hours. Disqualification period: 17 months. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Ashley Lawrence, 37, of Singleton Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: fail to surrender to police / court bail at the appointed time, possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis, and theft from a shop. Imprisonment period: 10 weeks. Compensation: £22.50.

Charley Wright, 32, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop, and breach criminal behaviour order. Imprisonment period: 12 weeks, suspended period: 12 months. Compensation: £190.60.

Wayne Lee, 55, of Chatsworth Drive, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop and possess a controlled drug of class B - cannabis. Imprisonment period: 4 weeks. Compensation: £140.55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Igor Pavliukov, 53, of Mavis Wood Mews, Blidworth, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 128 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £154. Disqualification period: 60 months. Imprisonment period: 9 weeks, suspended period: 24 months.

Ebby Hames, 37, of Hibbert Crescent, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 200 milligrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood, drive without third party insurance and without a licence. Disqualification period: 36 months. Fine: £500.

James Chandler, 35, of Langford Road, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cocaine, and drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence. Community order: 12 months. Programme: 31 days. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Disqualification period: 14 months. Fine: £60. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114.

Emmie Banton, 29, of The Avenue, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £80. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £200.