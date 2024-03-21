Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield, Ashfield, Worksop and Hucknall

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Thomas Hopkinson, 30, of West Hill Drive, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £120 and ordered £150 compensation.

Daniel Cooper, 33, of Kilton Road, Worksop, admitted: assault by beating. He was fined £300 and ordered to pay £100 compensation and £85 costs.

Sarabjit Virdi, 47, of Crawthorne Close, Nottingham, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. He was fined £120 with £85 costs.

Mansfield Magistrates court

Jessica Fisher, 30, of Sherwood Hall Road, Mansfield, admitted: assault by beating. She received 12-month community order with 14 rehabilitation days. She was fined £100 with £100 compensation.

Richard Mair, 38, of Sandringham Road, Retford, admitted: criminal damage to property. He received a six month conditional discharge. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay £654 compensation, a £40 surcharge and £85 costs.

Lee Butcher, 25, of Park Avenue, Kirkby, admitted: drinking with 47 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, without third party insurance, and otherwise than in accordance with a licence. He was fined £500 with a £200 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 36 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

John Pattison, 42, of Arundel Walk, Bircotes, admitted: drive whilst disqualified, without third party insurance. He received a 12 month community order with 80 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and a £114 surcharge.

Adam Welch, 38, of no fixed address, admitted and was convicted: sex offenders register - fail comply with notification requirements and possess an offensive weapon in a public place. He was jailed for 12 months and ordered to pay a £187 surcharge.

Clint Ford, 38, of Laughton Crescent, Hucknall, admitted: theft from a shop. He was jailed for 18 weeks.

Samantha Dainty, 37, of Hirst Road, Retford, admitted: assault by beating. She was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge.

Brandon Parke, 22, of Greenshank Road, Warsop Vale, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage. He was fined £133 with £85 costs and £120 compensation.

Bright Gyedu Amponsah, 24, of Crown Street, Mansfield, admitted: fail to provide specimen - person in charge of vehicle. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs. Their licence was endorsed with ten penalty points.

Sam Richardson, 38, of Wulfric Place, Sheffield, admitted: driving with 69 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. He was fined £440 with a £176 surcharge and £85 costs. He was disqualified for 18 months but a rehabilitation course could reduce the ban by 25 per cent.

Alex Bird, 19, of Spruce Grove, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage. He received a 12 month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £85 costs and £1260 compensation.

Benjamin Silk, 33, of Brixworth Way, Retford, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit. He was disqualified for 12 months. He was fined £120 with a £48 surcharge and £85 costs.

Janina Dyjasek, 41, of Harris Road, Kirkby, admitted: criminal damage. She received a 12-month conditional discharge wand was ordered to pay £150 compensation, £85 costs and a £26 surcharge.

David Marks, 29, of Babworth Court, Mansfield, admitted: racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words or behaviour. He was fined £220 with £85 costs, £100 compensation and an £88 surcharge.

Jack Farley, 20, of Tickhill Road, Maltby, admitted: criminal damage to property and burglary dwelling - with intent to cause damage. He received a 12 month community order with 100 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £1200 compensation.

Sarah Price, 39, of Eastfield Drive, South Normanton, Derbyshire, admitted: cause to be sent by public communication network an offensive/indecent/menacing message. She was fined £40 with £50 costs and a £16 surcharge.

Costel Cociu, 53, of Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: theft - other - including theft by finding. He was fined £92 and ordered to pay £33 compensation, a £37 surcharge and £85 costs.

Rebecca Firth, 27, of Dryden Dale, worksop, admitted: theft from a shop, make off without making payment, and attempted theft from shop. She received a 20 week prison sentence, suspended for 18 months, with 15 rehabilitation days. She was ordered to pay £504 compensation.