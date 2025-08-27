Reports from the courts: the latest cases from Mansfield and Ashfield
William Sanderson, 28, of Yates Croft, Farnsfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £129. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £323.
Joshua Prosser, 26, of Bakewell Walk, Mansfield, admitted: possess / have custody of a fighting dog, in charge of a dog dangerously out of control - no injury, and use threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment. Imprisonment period: 4 months, suspended period: 12 months. Mental health treatment: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Compensation: £800.
Daran Walsh, 31, of Central Drive, Shirebrook, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, drive a motor vehicle otherwise than in accordance with a licence, and drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 14 months. Fine: £120.
Adam Jewkes-Rankin, 26, of Elton Close, Mansfield, admitted: possess an offensive weapon in private place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 12 months. Property to be forfeited and destroyed: curved sword.
Jimmie Lee Craig, 26, of Greenwood Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road without a valid test certificate, drive whilst disqualified and without third party insurance, costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Fine: £120. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Alfie Shaw, 20, of Fiskerton Court, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £184. Fine: £461. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Timothy Cuff, 28, of Glen Mooar Close, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 77 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £240. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £600.
Casie Holland, 22, of Bramble Grove, Hucknall, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £26. Conditional discharge: 6 months.
Jaden Webb, 24, of Rugby Road, Rainworth, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with a proportion of a controlled drug above the specified limit, namely cannabis. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £149. Disqualification period: 12 months. Fine: £373.
Brandon Lunn, 26, of Nottingham Road, Hucknall, admitted: criminal damage. Conditional discharge: 6 months. Compensation: £200.
Rolands Vorobjovs, 20, of Byron Street, Mansfield, admitted: use a motor vehicle on a road / public place without third party insurance, and drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Fine: £300. Driving record endorsed with 6 penalty points.
Sally-Ann Brentnall, 47, of St John Street, Mansfield, admitted: criminal damage, assault by beating and fail to comply with a community protection notice. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 12 days. Fine: £40. Compensation: £100.
Steven Hill, 58, of the Twitchell, Sutton, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 61 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 17 months, disqualification reduction period: 17 weeks. Fine: £120.
Arron Broughton, 28, of Hammerwater Drive, Warsop, Mansfield, admitted: assault a constable in the execution of his / her duty. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £333. Compensation: £210. Fine: £833.
Prosper Moyo, 20, of Newlands Road, Forest Town, Mansfield, admitted: drive motor vehicle with 67 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes, and without third party insurance. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £48. Disqualification period: 18 months, disqualification reduction period: 18 weeks. Fine: £120.
Jesse Wright, 38, of Selwyn Street, Mansfield, admitted: drunk and disorderly in a public place. Costs: £85. Fine: £40.
Petrica Osiac, 25, of Mill Close, Huthwaite, Sutton, admitted: fraud by false representation. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £120. Compensation: £107. Fine: £300.
Damien Pope, 40, of Spengler Drive, Mansfield, admitted: drive whilst disqualified. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £400. Fine: £1000.
Clint Blackburn, 43, of Ridgeway Lane, Warsop, Mansfield, found guilty: stalking without fear / alarm / distress. Costs: £325. Surcharge: £114. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 20 days. Restraining order.
Darren Smith, 47, of Sharratt Court, Mansfield, admitted: possess offensive weapons in private place, namely flick knife, knuckle duster and butterfly knife. Community order: 12 months. Rehabilitation activity: 10 days. Costs: £85. Surcharge: £114. Fine: £40.